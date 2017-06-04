  • SUBSCRIBE
After terrorist attacks, how can Britain bolster security?

June 4, 2017 at 4:52 PM EDT
British Prime Minister Theresa May called on the country to ramp up its security protocol hours after it was struck by the third terrorist attack Saturday in as many months. Peter Neumann, a professor at King’s College who is also with the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence, joins Hari Sreenivasan from London to break down security tactics.
