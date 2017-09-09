  • SUBSCRIBE
From Texas to Florida, toxic sites risk flooding

September 9, 2017 at 4:27 PM EDT
The Environmental Protection Agency said last month that in Texas, 13 of the state's 41 Superfund sites -- the nation’s most toxic industrial waste sites -- had been flooded by Hurricane Harvey after the Associated Press reported about them on the scene. Now in Florida, 54 Superfund sites could be threatened by Hurricane Irma. Jason Dearen, the AP reporter covering the crisis in both states, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Miami.
