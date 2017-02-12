  • SUBSCRIBE
Trudeau and Trump to meet for the first time

February 12, 2017 at 1:43 PM EST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet President Donald Trump for the first time on Monday when he visits the White House and topics like trade, immigration and national security top their agenda. For a preview of the meeting, New York Times reporter Ian Austen joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype from the Canadian capital of Ottawa.
