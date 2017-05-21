216611 216612 216612 Trump calls on Arab world to unite against extremism President Trump on Sunday called on the Arab world to show unity and partner with the U.S. to combat extremism and terrorism. The speech was held in Saudi Arabia to a summit of leaders from 50 Arab and Muslim-majority countries. Gary Sick, a senior researcher scholar at Columbia University, and Farah Pandith, a senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations, join Alison Stewart with more. disabled 3001095605 G1YmUGaWp4k false 216542 216541 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kenya-races-toward-goal-electrifying-every-household/ Kenya races toward goal of electrifying every household Kenya has made rapid gains in connecting households across the country to the electrical grid, as part of a goal to achieve universal access to power by 2020. Over the past three years the east-African country has connected 12.4 million people, becoming a model on a continent where half of the population lives without electricity. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Christopher Livesay reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Electricity_05-320x196.jpg 3001091114 QW62NgYNs3Q 216536 216537 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/protests-erupt-yemen-trump-visits-saudi-arabia/ Protests erupt in Yemen as Trump visits Saudi Arabia Demonstrators on Saturday took to the streets of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, to protest President Donald Trump’s visit to the Saudi Kingdom. For two years, Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war between the country’s Saudi-backed government and the Houthi movement, which is allied with Iran. Martin Smith, a producer for the PBS series FRONTLINE, joins Alison Stewart by phone from Sanaa. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX36Q8P-320x196.jpg 3001090794 DXNOpRg2Lqs 216532 216533 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/iran-re-elects-president-hassan-rouhani/ Iran re-elects President Hassan Rouhani Iranian president Hassan Rouhani has been easily re-elected to a second four-year term, capturing 57 percent of the vote in a race that has implications for wars in Syria and Yemen. He’s considered a moderate who sought the nuclear disarmament and sanction-lifting deal with the U.S. and other world powers. From Tehran, journalist Reza Sayah joins via Skype Alison Stewart to discuss. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX36R4M-e1495306803290-320x196.jpg 3001090087 IBmuwhTPcxs