217362 217361 217361 Trump considering sending more troops to Afghanistan The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan after September 11 attacks has turned into the longest war in American history, having killed more than 170,000 people. Now, the Taliban has regained control of 40 percent of the country and the Trump administration may send more troops. Barnett Rubin, associate director of New York University's Center on International Cooperation, joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 3001335458 GQF6DlWdPJI 217360 217359 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/john-f-kennedy-symbol-generation-left-mixed-legacy/ John F. Kennedy, symbol of a generation, left mixed legacy Monday marks the 100th birthday of John F. Kennedy, the nation’s 35th president, whose tenure was cut short by his assassination in 1963. His three years in office saw Cold War crises, the expansion of space exploration, the beginning of the Peace Corps and an emphasis on public service. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield looks back at his legacy. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/JFK-320x196.jpg 3001335141 adm2as43kuk 217312 217313 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/washington-post-reporter-russian-ambassador-taken-aback-kushners-back-channel-request/ Post reports that Kushner sought a back channel with Russia The Washington Post reported Friday that President Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, proposed a secret, secure back channel to the Kremlin in a conversation with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. The FBI is now investigating communications between Kushner and Russian officials. Greg Miller, one of the reporters who broke the story, joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss it. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX37T84-e1495913565971-320x196.jpg 3001330162 yhI30VumcQM 217309 217308 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/remembering-carter-adviser-zbigniew-brzezinski/ Remembering Carter adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski President Jimmy Carter's national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, has died at the age of 89. For the past four decades, he has remained an influential voice in U.S. foreign policy. The NewsHour Weekend's Megan Thompson has more on his legacy. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTX37TQC-e1495911873149-320x196.jpg 3001329931 1dET7kEYYX8