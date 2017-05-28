  • SUBSCRIBE
Trump considering sending more troops to Afghanistan

May 28, 2017 at 3:41 PM EDT
The U.S. invasion of Afghanistan after September 11 attacks has turned into the longest war in American history, having killed more than 170,000 people. Now, the Taliban has regained control of 40 percent of the country and the Trump administration may send more troops. Barnett Rubin, associate director of New York University's Center on International Cooperation, joins Hari Sreenivasan.
