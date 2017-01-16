204008 204028 204028 Why is Trump criticizing key allies to U.S. security? European officials are digesting new comments by President-elect Trump, who told two newspapers that NATO is obsolete, suggested the U.S. might drop sanctions on Russia and said he is indifferent about the future of the EU. John Yang gets reaction from Heather Conley of the Center for Strategic and International Studies and Nicholas Burns, the former U.S. ambassador to NATO. disabled 2365934243 T_fDsWwCjLc 203843 203845 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-jan-14-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode Jan. 14, 2017 On this edition for Saturday, Jan. 14, President-elect Donald Trump calls for new directions on U.S. policies toward Russia and China. Also: A camp for homeless U.S. military veterans gets community support in Arizona, why President Obama failed to close the Guantanamo Bay prison, and London’s first Muslim mayor is breaking barriers. Alison Stewart anchors from New York. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX83EZ-320x196.jpg 2365933897 s2Z_kMWQLvU 203837 203838 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/obama-failed-close-guantanamo/ Why Obama failed to close Guantanamo In his 2008 run for the White House, President Barack Obama promised to shut down the prison for suspected terrorists in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and on his second full day as president he issued an executive order to close it within a year. Eight years later, that has not happened, though the number of people imprisoned there has dropped from 242 to 55. Carol Rosenberg of the Miami Herald joins Alison Stewart. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2886S-320x196.jpg tGL5WdZwk_g 203830 203831 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/sadiq-khan-londons-first-muslim-mayor-connecting-citizens/ Sadiq Khan, London’s first Muslim mayor, on connecting citizens Sadiq Khan worked as a human rights lawyer and as a member of the British Parliament before he was elected mayor of London in May, making history as the first Muslim to serve in the position. Khan is also the first Muslim to lead any Western capital city. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent David Tereshchuk interviewed Khan for the PBS program http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XREI-2-320x196.jpg 09NIntOsxd8