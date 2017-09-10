  • SUBSCRIBE
Trump declares major disaster in Puerto Rico from hurricane

September 10, 2017 at 5:23 PM EDT
President Donald Trump on Sunday declared a major disaster in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma hit the island, opening up federal assistance to the U.S. territory and its more than 3 million residents. Hurricane Irma swept through the Caribbean before making landfall in Florida early Sunday. Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rosselló joins Hari Sreenivasan to talk about the hurricane's impact.
