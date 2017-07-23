  • SUBSCRIBE
Trump may sign bill to toughen Russian sanctions

July 23, 2017 at 4:14 PM EDT
The White House said Sunday President Trump intends to sign a bill that would toughen sanctions on Russia for attempting to meddle in the presidential election and for its military aggression in Syria and Ukraine. The bill would limit the president’s ability to end the sanctions on his own. Matt Flegenheimer of The New York Times joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the legislation.
