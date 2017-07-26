Trump signals he might pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. What’s at stake?

222828 222843 222843 Trump signals he might pull out of the Iran nuclear deal Two years since the Iran nuclear agreement was signed, President Trump may be on the way to pulling the U.S. out of the deal. The president indicated in an interview he's willing to overrule the State Department and not certify Iran’s compliance. John Yang talks to Robert Malley, a former White House negotiator for the Iran nuclear talks, and Mark Dubowitz of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies disabled J6WMzV6XuAc 222844 222829 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/iraqi-forces-wage-campaign-punishment-isis-fighters-suspected-sympathizers/ Some Iraqi forces wage campaign of punishment in Mosul As the battle to retake Mosul from the Islamic State nears its end, a new campaign of revenge and retribution is underway by Iraqi forces against those suspected of fighting for or aiding the militant group. Human rights organizations report a number of extrajudicial killings, mass detentions and forced displacement. Special correspondent Marcia Biggs and videographer Alessandro Pavone report. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3COT4-320x196.jpg 3003183954 yqeCTxynJJg 222724 222738 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-house-overwhelmingly-approves-new-russia-sanctions/ News Wrap: House approves new Russia sanctions In the our news wrap Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions on Russia, partly over its meddling in the 2016 election, and bars President Trump from relaxing the penalties without congressional approval. Also, the State Department denied reports that Secretary Rex Tillerson is increasingly frustrated in his job and has told friends he may not last a year. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3CO66-320x196.jpg 3003139817 klzTaYCE7AA 222645 222639 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/citizen-journalists-risk-lives-report-raqqa/ Citizen journalists risk their lives to report from Raqqa Starting with the Arab Spring and fight against Syria’s Assad regime, through the brutal takeover by the Islamic State, a group of citizen journalists has been documenting life inside Raqqa under deadly circumstances. A new documentary tells their story. Matthew Heineman, director of "City of Ghosts," and Abdal-Aziz Al-Hamza, one of the group’s members, join Jeffrey Brown for a conversation. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/ghost1-e1500944996405-320x196.jpg 3003099355 rqJjIuySM4g