Trump signals he might pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. What’s at stake?

July 26, 2017 at 8:04 PM EDT
Two years since the Iran nuclear agreement was signed, President Trump may be on the way to pulling the U.S. out of the deal. The president indicated in an interview he's willing to overrule the State Department and not certify Iran’s compliance. John Yang talks to Robert Malley, a former White House negotiator for the Iran nuclear talks, and Mark Dubowitz of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
