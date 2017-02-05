  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

Trump’s immigrant ban could lead to U.S. Supreme Court

February 5, 2017 at 5:28 PM EST
One federal appeals court has weighed in on the Trump administration’s immigration ban, and should another appeals court in another region of the country offer a competing view, it could send the debate to the U.S. Supreme Court. To discuss the legal ramifications of the immigration ban, University of Texas Law School Professor Steve Vladeck joins Hari Sreenivasan.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT