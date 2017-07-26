  • SUBSCRIBE
TOPICS > Politics > Military

What does Trump’s transgender ban mean for active-duty military members?

July 26, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
Word of a significant policy reversal came not from the Pentagon, but from President Trump's Twitter feed, where he announced that transgender people would be banned from the U.S. military. Socially conservative groups welcomed the decision, but it drew quick condemnation from Democrats and some leading Republicans. Judy Woodruff learns more from William Brangham.
