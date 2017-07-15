221823 221825 221825 Turkey continues crackdown one year after failed coup It has been one year since renegade soldiers in Turkey attempted a failed coup to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Since Erdogan's security forces stopped the coup, his government has cracked down on perceived opponents with thousands of civil servants losing their jobs or going to jail. Soner Cagaptay of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss. disabled 3002820013 e7Y_ItDWNgc 221815 221819 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/putin-faces-growing-opposition-lead-4th-term/ Putin faces growing opposition in lead up to 4th term While Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to seek a fourth term next year, the country’s largest anti-government movement in recent history continues to grow. For the final installment of NewsHour’s six-part series “Inside Putin’s Russia,” special correspondent Nick Shifrin reports on the movement and one of its main leaders. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/russia-320x196.jpg 3002819702 h9Y3dCE0hCI 221751 221758 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/russians-think-trump-u-s/ What Russians think about Trump and the U.S. There may be no more consequential relationship for the U.S. than with Russia. As part of our week-long series “Inside Putin's Russia,” special correspondent Nick Schifrin and producer Zach Fannin report in collaboration with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting on how Russians perceive the U.S. and how the relationship between the two world powers has evolved under Trump. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/insiderussia-e1500078931568-320x196.jpg 3002809037 jfdTSKDGrxA 221743 221759 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/nobel-laureate-liu-xiaobo-became-face-peaceful-political-opposition-china/ Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo’s fight to democratize China Nobel laureate and renowned human rights activist Liu Xiaobo died Thursday in China after complications with liver cancer. Since 2009, Liu had served time behind bars after penning a call for political reform in order to democratize his homeland’s government. His work and plight garnered global awareness. William Brangham reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3BF20-320x196.jpg 3002809426 lM5Cb8ciVbM