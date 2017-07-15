  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > World

Turkey continues crackdown one year after failed coup

July 15, 2017 at 5:03 PM EDT
It has been one year since renegade soldiers in Turkey attempted a failed coup to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Since Erdogan's security forces stopped the coup, his government has cracked down on perceived opponents with thousands of civil servants losing their jobs or going to jail. Soner Cagaptay of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT