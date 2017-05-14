  • SUBSCRIBE
How should the U.S. respond to North Korea’s missile launch?

May 14, 2017 at 4:19 PM EDT
North Korea successfully tested a missile early Sunday morning. The last time the U.S. engaged North Korea in talks about its weapons programs was 2008, when former U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Christopher Hill served under the Bush administration. Now the dean of the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver, Hill joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the latest.
