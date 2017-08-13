U.S. sees 300 violent attacks inspired by far right every year
August 13, 2017 at 5:34 PM EDT
Despite the nation’s focus on Islamic terrorism since 9/11, homegrown, right-wing extremists have also killed dozens of Americans. Peter Bergen, the director of the National Security Studies program for New America, joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the toll of homegrown terrorism in light of the Charlottesville white nationalist rally car attack.