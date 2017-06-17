  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > World

U.S. sells arms to Qatar, complicating Gulf dispute

June 17, 2017 at 5:04 PM EDT
Days after President Donald Trump said that Qatar funds terrorism, his administration signed a $12 billion deal to sell three dozen F-15 fight jets to the small Gulf Coast country. The deal comes after Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Arab nations severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Wall Street Journal reporter Jay Solomon joins Hari Sreenivasan with more.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT