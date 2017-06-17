U.S. sells arms to Qatar, complicating Gulf dispute
June 17, 2017 at 5:04 PM EDT
Days after President Donald Trump said that Qatar funds terrorism, his administration signed a $12 billion deal to sell three dozen F-15 fight jets to the small Gulf Coast country. The deal comes after Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other Arab nations severed diplomatic ties with Qatar. Wall Street Journal reporter Jay Solomon joins Hari Sreenivasan with more.