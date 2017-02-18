207357 207361 207361 U.S. has ‘unwavering’ commitment to NATO, Pence says At an annual security conference in Munich, Germany, today, Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. commitment to NATO is "unwavering." Pence also said that the U.S. would hold Russia accountable and that the country must honor a 2015 peace deal to end violence in Ukraine. James Jeffrey of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, who has served as deputy national security adviser to former President George W. Bush, joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled lAQsesTnTs8 207371 207372 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/manifesto-zuckerberg-lays-vision-facebooks-future/ How to interpret Mark Zuckerberg’s recent ‘manifesto’ Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out his vision for his company's future in a nearly 6,000-word manifesto he posted on Thursday. In the essay, he called for greater connectedness and the creation of an infrastructure to help the “people left behind by globalization.” For more, Kara Swisher, executive editor of Recode, joins Hari Sreenivasan. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSSDT2-320x196.jpg 9Y7hui0R_vs 207299 207295 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/travel-ban-uncertainty-friends-reunite-new-life-u-s/ After travel ban uncertainty, friends reunite in the U.S. President Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations took effect Jan. 27, complicating plans for some in the Middle East who dreamed of coming to America. With the travel ban now on hold, special correspondent Marcia Biggs updates the story of one Iraqi man whose plans to emigrate with his family had been suddenly canceled, but is now safely in the U.S. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/family1-320x196.jpg 2365960447 26Uphu_DLA8 207047 207039 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/shrugging-off-two-state-solution-mean-mideast-peace-prospects/ What shrugging off a two-state solution could mean for peace With Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side, President Trump served notice that he's not wedded to long-standing U.S. support for a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Hari Sreenivasan gets analysis from Shibley Telhami, the Anwar Sadat Professor for Peace and Development at the University of Maryland, and Brookings Institute's Tamara Wittes. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSYUDS-320x196.jpg 2365957396 B0HPhHgXQ88