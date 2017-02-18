U.S. has ‘unwavering’ commitment to NATO, Pence says
February 18, 2017 at 5:05 PM EST
At an annual security conference in Munich, Germany, today, Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. commitment to NATO is "unwavering." Pence also said that the U.S. would hold Russia accountable and that the country must honor a 2015 peace deal to end violence in Ukraine. James Jeffrey of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, who has served as deputy national security adviser to former President George W. Bush, joins Hari Sreenivasan.