218013 218012 218012 UK remains on alert after London terror attack Britain remains on high alert following Saturday night’s terrorism attack on two locations in central London. At least seven people died after attackers ran a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant joins Hari Sreenivasan from London. disabled 3001517529 7OCLODMyU80 218005 218006 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/terrorist-attacks-can-britain-bolster-security/ After terrorist attacks, how can Britain bolster security? British Prime Minister Theresa May called on the country to ramp up its security protocol hours after it was struck by the third terrorist attack Saturday in as many months. Peter Neumann, a professor at King’s College who is also with the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence, joins Hari Sreenivasan from London to break down security tactics. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX38X11-e1496601592352-320x196.jpg 3001517402 vQgk9BL7O2c 217939 217938 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/cambodias-economy-grows-low-income-residents-left-behind/ As Cambodia’s economy grows, low-income residents left behind Cambodia's economy is one of the fastest-growing in the world, with a booming manufacturing industry and steady agricultural exports. But a burgeoning real estate market is causing displacement among farmers and low-income Cambodians, as the government grants large swaths of territory to companies for commercial projects. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Kira Kay has more. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTR2VVDQ-320x196.jpg 3001513582 c2LBBLHaU2c 217924 217923 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/white-house-consider-lifting-russian-sanctions/ Why did the White House consider lifting Russian sanctions? As a special counsel ramps up a probe into Russia's connections with the Trump campaign during the last presidential election, questions remain over why the Trump administration considered lifting economic sanctions on Russia. Michael Isikoff, the chief investigative correspondent for Yahoo News who reported on the issue this week, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington, D.C. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTS1619B-e1496515499437-320x196.jpg 3001514573 Va16wHQXqwA