TOPICS > World

UK remains on alert after London terror attack

June 4, 2017 at 5:48 PM EDT
Britain remains on high alert following Saturday night’s terrorist attack on two locations in central London. At least seven people died after attackers ran a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant joins Hari Sreenivasan from London.
