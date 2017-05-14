What’s behind America’s rising maternal mortality rate
May 14, 2017 at 4:56 PM EDT
215898215899215899What’s behind America’s rising maternal mortality rateThe U.S. has the highest rate of mothers dying during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum of any developed country -- 26 women for every 100,000 live births. Last week, NPR and ProPublica published a joint investigation into the reasons why mothers are dying. ProPublica reporter Nina Martin joins Hari Sreenivasan from Oakland, California, to discuss what the investigation found.2017-05-14 01:52 pmdisablednWUMQGD713Mfalse215413215416http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/cuban-lung-cancer-drug-giving-u-s-patients-hope/Cuban lung cancer drug gives some U.S. patients hopeA promising lung cancer treatment from Cuba is getting attention from U.S. patients, some of whom are already traveling there to try the drug in hopes of stopping their cancer from growing. American doctors can't prescribe CIMAvax because the Food and Drug Administration won’t approve it until U.S. clinical trials can prove its effectiveness. Special correspondent Amy Guttman reports.2017-05-09 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/cancer2-e1494373816528-320x196.jpg3000725621mca6NXV58R8215300215295http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/improve-patient-diets-doctor-kitchen/To improve patient diets, the doctor is in...the kitchenMore and more primary care doctors are using the kitchen as the place to prescribe a powerful medicine: healthy food. With poor diets linked to many deaths from preventable diseases, research has found that changing diet and becoming more active can be more effective than medication in preventing disease. Special correspondent Allison Aubrey of NPR News reports.2017-05-08 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/doctor-e1494288097271-320x196.jpg3000681812JOT6yV9dt3E215093215094http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/will-republicans-health-care-plan-bring-political-fallout/Will Republicans’ health care plan bring political fallout?The debate over the American Health Care Act now moves to the Senate following the House’s passage of the bill on Thursday. It would allow insurance companies to charge higher premiums for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions and limit Medicaid coverage, among other changes. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan with more.2017-05-06 03:14 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTS157M3-320x196.jpg30006354960aihttCro-o
The U.S. has the highest rate of mothers dying during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum of any developed country -- 26 women for every 100,000 live births. Last week, NPR and ProPublica published a joint investigation into the reasons why mothers are dying. ProPublica reporter Nina Martin joins Hari Sreenivasan from Oakland, California, to discuss what the investigation found.