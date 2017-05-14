215898 215899 215899 What’s behind America’s rising maternal mortality rate The U.S. has the highest rate of mothers dying during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum of any developed country -- 26 women for every 100,000 live births. Last week, NPR and ProPublica published a joint investigation into the reasons why mothers are dying. ProPublica reporter Nina Martin joins Hari Sreenivasan from Oakland, California, to discuss what the investigation found. disabled nWUMQGD713M false 215413 215416 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/cuban-lung-cancer-drug-giving-u-s-patients-hope/ Cuban lung cancer drug gives some U.S. patients hope A promising lung cancer treatment from Cuba is getting attention from U.S. patients, some of whom are already traveling there to try the drug in hopes of stopping their cancer from growing. American doctors can't prescribe CIMAvax because the Food and Drug Administration won’t approve it until U.S. clinical trials can prove its effectiveness. Special correspondent Amy Guttman reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/cancer2-e1494373816528-320x196.jpg 3000725621 mca6NXV58R8 215300 215295 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/improve-patient-diets-doctor-kitchen/ To improve patient diets, the doctor is in...the kitchen More and more primary care doctors are using the kitchen as the place to prescribe a powerful medicine: healthy food. With poor diets linked to many deaths from preventable diseases, research has found that changing diet and becoming more active can be more effective than medication in preventing disease. Special correspondent Allison Aubrey of NPR News reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/doctor-e1494288097271-320x196.jpg 3000681812 JOT6yV9dt3E 215093 215094 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/will-republicans-health-care-plan-bring-political-fallout/ Will Republicans’ health care plan bring political fallout? The debate over the American Health Care Act now moves to the Senate following the House’s passage of the bill on Thursday. It would allow insurance companies to charge higher premiums for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions and limit Medicaid coverage, among other changes. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan with more. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/RTS157M3-320x196.jpg 3000635496 0aihttCro-o