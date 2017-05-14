  • SUBSCRIBE
What’s behind America’s rising maternal mortality rate

May 14, 2017 at 4:56 PM EDT
The U.S. has the highest rate of mothers dying during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum of any developed country -- 26 women for every 100,000 live births. Last week, NPR and ProPublica published a joint investigation into the reasons why mothers are dying. ProPublica reporter Nina Martin joins Hari Sreenivasan from Oakland, California, to discuss what the investigation found.
