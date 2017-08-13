  • SUBSCRIBE
White nationalism is ‘ugly continuation of a brutal tradition’

August 13, 2017 at 5:37 PM EDT
In an opinion piece in The New York Times on Sunday after a violent weekend, Georgetown University sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson wrote, “We cannot pretend that the ugly bigotry unleashed in the streets of Charlottesville, Va., this weekend has nothing to do with the election of Donald Trump." Dyson joins Hari Sreenivasan for a discussion about racial rhetoric and its history.
