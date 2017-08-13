White nationalism is ‘ugly continuation of a brutal tradition’

224454 224455 224455 White nationalism in U.S. echoes through history In an opinion piece in The New York Times on Sunday after a violent weekend, Georgetown University sociology professor Michael Eric Dyson wrote, “We cannot pretend that the ugly bigotry unleashed in the streets of Charlottesville, Va., this weekend has nothing to do with the election of Donald Trump." Dyson joins Hari Sreenivasan for a discussion about racial rhetoric and its history. disabled 3003740908 uKaf4IK8KJc 224459 224460 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/charlottesville-mayor-blames-trump-violent-weekend/ Charlottesville mayor blames Trump for violent weekend As locals grappled with the aftermath of a white nationalist rally that left three people dead on Saturday, Mayor Michael Signer wasted no words on denouncing President Donald Trump for what he says is his culpability in the violence. But a white nationalist leader told The NewsHour’s P.J. Tobia that the radical left is at fault. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/charlottesville_1-320x196.jpg 3003741106 btw8WEsl3iw 224449 224448 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/post-election-spike-hate-crimes-persists-2017/ Post-election spike in hate crimes persists in 2017 The Charlottesville white nationalist rally, along with the associated deaths and injuries linked to it, follow a nationwide increase in hate crimes in the past year. Within 10 days of Donald Trump’s election, the Southern Poverty Law Center tracked 900 bias-related incidents against minorities. The center’s president Richard Cohen joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss these trends. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTX2L1XY-e1502657547257-320x196.jpg 3003740547 X2mq1lDUweo 224447 224446 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/u-s-sees-300-violent-attacks-inspired-far-right-every-year/ U.S. sees 300 violent attacks inspired by far right a year Despite the nation’s focus on Islamic terrorism since 9/11, homegrown, right-wing extremists have also killed dozens of Americans. Peter Bergen, the director of the National Security Studies program for New America, joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the toll of homegrown terrorism in light of the Charlottesville white nationalist rally car attack. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/RTX1HD41-e1502654351878-320x196.jpg 3003740436 i-yxRLVWsLg