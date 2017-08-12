White nationalist rally brings clashes in Charlottesville
August 12, 2017 at 6:21 PM EDT
224391224392224392White nationalist rally brings clashes in CharlottesvilleVirginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville on Saturday as hundreds of white nationalists and alt-right activists clashed with police and counter-protesters. It was the second rally to protest the city’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park. The NewsHour’s P.J. Tobia joins Hari Sreenivasan from Charlottesville.2017-08-12 04:14 pmdisabled3003738452nD_uLKW_Auo224387224388http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/guam-alert-north-korean-threats/Guam on alert after North Korean threatsAmid escalating rhetoric this week between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles toward Guam, a small Pacific island that has been a U.S. territory since 1898. Guam is about 2,100 miles southeast of North Korea and home to more than 160,000 people. Wall Street Journal reporter Lucy Craymer joins Hari Sreenivasan from Guam.2017-08-12 04:06 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1BAUM-e1502568427524-320x196.jpg3003738094K0YqBmvmovo224241224233http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/presidential-estate-opens-doors-conversation-slavery/Presidential estate shares stories of its enslaved residentsMontpelier, President James Madison's bucolic Virginia plantation, is beginning to share a rich and rarely told side of its history by shedding light on the lives of the people who were enslaved there. A new exhibit offers insight on the factors that cemented slavery in the Constitution, and stories told by living descendants. Special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault reports.2017-08-10 06:00 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/race3-e1502412862932-320x196.jpg3003682569x6Taxm-F75Y224028224022http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/nashvilles-mayor-lost-son-opioids-heres-thinks-will-save-families-pain/Nashville’s mayor loses son to an opioid overdoseAs mayor of Nashville, Megan Barry has dealt with an increase in the number of overdose deaths, a problem that touches all corners of the country. Now it's a tragedy that touches her own family; her son Max died after an apparent overdose late last month. As she begins to speak publically about her loss, Barry joins Lisa Desjardins to explain what steps she’s taking in her city.2017-08-08 07:30 pmhttp://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/opioids-e1502236456719-320x196.jpg30036044863rQABuoTP1g
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville on Saturday as hundreds of white nationalists and alt-right activists clashed with police and counter-protesters. It was the second rally to protest the city’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park. The NewsHour’s P.J. Tobia joins Hari Sreenivasan from Charlottesville.