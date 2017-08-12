  • SUBSCRIBE
White nationalist rally brings clashes in Charlottesville

August 12, 2017 at 6:21 PM EDT
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville on Saturday as hundreds of white nationalists and alt-right activists clashed with police and counter-protesters. It was the second rally to protest the city’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park. The NewsHour’s P.J. Tobia joins Hari Sreenivasan from Charlottesville.
