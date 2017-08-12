224391 224392 224392 White nationalist rally brings clashes in Charlottesville Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville on Saturday as hundreds of white nationalists and alt-right activists clashed with police and counter-protesters. It was the second rally to protest the city’s plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park. The NewsHour’s P.J. Tobia joins Hari Sreenivasan from Charlottesville. disabled 3003738452 nD_uLKW_Auo 224387 224388 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/guam-alert-north-korean-threats/ Guam on alert after North Korean threats Amid escalating rhetoric this week between President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, North Korea threatened to fire ballistic missiles toward Guam, a small Pacific island that has been a U.S. territory since 1898. Guam is about 2,100 miles southeast of North Korea and home to more than 160,000 people. Wall Street Journal reporter Lucy Craymer joins Hari Sreenivasan from Guam. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1BAUM-e1502568427524-320x196.jpg 3003738094 K0YqBmvmovo 224241 224233 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/presidential-estate-opens-doors-conversation-slavery/ Presidential estate shares stories of its enslaved residents Montpelier, President James Madison's bucolic Virginia plantation, is beginning to share a rich and rarely told side of its history by shedding light on the lives of the people who were enslaved there. A new exhibit offers insight on the factors that cemented slavery in the Constitution, and stories told by living descendants. Special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/race3-e1502412862932-320x196.jpg 3003682569 x6Taxm-F75Y 224028 224022 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/nashvilles-mayor-lost-son-opioids-heres-thinks-will-save-families-pain/ Nashville’s mayor loses son to an opioid overdose As mayor of Nashville, Megan Barry has dealt with an increase in the number of overdose deaths, a problem that touches all corners of the country. Now it's a tragedy that touches her own family; her son Max died after an apparent overdose late last month. As she begins to speak publically about her loss, Barry joins Lisa Desjardins to explain what steps she’s taking in her city. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/opioids-e1502236456719-320x196.jpg 3003604486 3rQABuoTP1g