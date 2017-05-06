215094 215093 215093 Will Republicans’ health care plan bring political fallout? The debate over the American Health Care Act now moves to the Senate following the House’s passage of the bill on Thursday. It would allow insurance companies to charge higher premiums for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions and limit Medicaid coverage, among other changes. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan with more. disabled 3000635496 0aihttCro-o false 215015 214999 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/shields-gerson-gop-health-care-bill-fallout-trumps-order-religion/ Shields and Gerson on GOP health care bill fallout Syndicated Columnist Mark Shields and Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson join Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the week’s news, including the House of Representatives’ passage of a GOP health care bill to repeal and replace Obamacare and the coming political consequences and an executive order by President Trump easing political restrictions on religious groups . http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/SG2-e1494034104445-320x196.jpg 3dKP-neqiZY 214906 214875 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/schiff-talks-comey-testimony-sad-day-health-care/ Schiff talks Comey testimony, ‘sad day’ for health care Two of the nation's top national security officials held a closed hearing with congressional investigators on Thursday about what role Russia played in the presidential election and whether the Trump campaign colluded in that process. William Brangham discusses that and the GOP health care bill with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/russia2-e1493943340323-320x196.jpg hA_9mRcwJpE 214903 214873 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/health-care-cost-coverage-might-change-everyone-gop-bill/ How health care cost, coverage might change under GOP bill House Republicans have pushed through a bill to remake the American health care system in dramatic ways. Lisa Desjardins and Julie Rovner of Kaiser Health News join Hari Sreenivasan to discuss how coverage and cost would change, and how the bill is likely to fare in the Senate. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2015/01/December_Health_Affairs_Pic-320x196.jpg cxS48smREro