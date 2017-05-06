  • SUBSCRIBE
Will Republicans’ health care plan bring political fallout?

May 6, 2017 at 5:18 PM EDT
The debate over the American Health Care Act now moves to the Senate following the House’s passage of the bill on Thursday. It would allow insurance companies to charge higher premiums for the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions and limit Medicaid coverage, among other changes. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield joins Hari Sreenivasan with more.
