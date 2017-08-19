  • SUBSCRIBE
Why are women joining the ‘alt-right’?

August 19, 2017 at 4:33 PM EDT
After the violent “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, last Saturday, the “alt-right” has come under renewed scrutiny. Its ideology rejects Jewish people, people of color, LGBTQ people and immigrants, and is dominated by white men -- so why are some women joining it? Harper’s Magazine’s Seyward Darby, who reported on the issue, joins Hari Sreenivasan.
