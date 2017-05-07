  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

Yates testifying on ousted national security adviser Flynn

May 7, 2017 at 3:55 PM EDT
Tomorrow, former deputy and acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates is planning to testify publicly that she warned the White House about ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn’s potential ties to Russia. Her testimony could contradict how the administration has characterized her counsel on the issue. Eric Tucker of the Associated Press joins Hari Sreenivasan from Washington, D.C.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT