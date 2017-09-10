Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida Keys

Hurricane Irma made landfall on Cudjoe Key in southern Florida early Sunday morning, bringing Category 4 winds that reached 130 miles per hour and knocked out power for more than 1 million people.

The eye of the Irma was located about 20 miles off Key West as of 8 a.m. ET and expected to move over the Florida Keys before heading up the coast toward the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm could bring up to 25 inches of rain to portions of the state and the center issued a storm surge warning for rising water that could reach 15 feet, with the deepest water occurring along the coast.

227192 227193 227193 Key West on lockdown as Irma approaches The Florida Keys are home to tens of thousands of residents who were ordered to evacuate days ago as Hurricane Irma approaches the state. The city of Key West is squarely in the hurricane’s path -- but Key West Mayor Craig Cates stayed behind to help manage last-resort shelters. Cates joins Hari Sreenivasan via Skype. disabled 3004530823 TTz6oNIP08o

The National Weather Service cautioned residents should move to interior rooms and stay away from windows.

“The biggest thing you can do right now is pray for us,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday.

Scott said more than 400 shelters have been opened across the state, with the path of the hurricane expected to head up Florida’s west coast.

More: