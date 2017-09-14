North Korea fired another missile over Japan. Here’s what we know

North Korea fired another missile over Japan early Friday, the second launch over Japan in recent weeks.

What happened?

The missile was fired eastwards from the capital Pyongyang, the South Korean military says. Japan initially warned its residents to take shelter. The missile appeared to fly over Hokkaido, according to government alerts, landing around 7:16 a.m. local time in the Pacific Ocean — a similar path to the missile fired by North Korea over Japan in late August.

Details were still being analyzed by the U.S. and South Korea, that country’s military said in a statement.

Approximate flight path of this morning's North Korean missile over Hokkaido pic.twitter.com/kFKdqLEsJO — Joseph Tame (@tamegoeswild) September 14, 2017

What kind of missile was launched?

In the August launch over Japan, North Korea blasted the Hwasong-12, “an inter­mediate-range ballistic missile technically capable of flying 3,000 miles.” It’s unclear what kind of missile was fired in this latest launch.

What provoked this test?

Friday’s launch is the latest attempt by North Korea to test the technology the country would need to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of hitting the United States.

On Sept. 3, North Korea launched its strongest test yet, deploying what U.S. military officials later characterized as a hydrogen bomb. (It was so powerful, the Washington Post pointed out, it “reshaped the mountain above it.”)

The test “[crossed] a key threshold in its weapons development efforts,” Reuters reported, and prompted the U.N. Security Council to pass a new round of sanctions against Kim Jong Un’s regime. The new sanctions limited North Korea’s oil supply and banned textile exports, among other restrictions.

Many believe these sanctions prompted Friday’s missile launch. North Korea’s ambassador to the U.N. said they would make the U.S. “suffer the greatest pain it has ever experienced in its history.” But others say the test would have happened with or without action from the U.N.

Tension between the U.S. and North Korea escalated in August after a new report indicated North Korea may have developed a miniaturized nuclear warhead. Trump said he would respond with “fire and fury” if threats escalated from North Korea. North Korea responded by threatening an attack on the U.S. territory of Guam; Trump tweeted the U.S. military was “locked and loaded.”

The State Department said it agreed with Trump’s strategy to pressure North Korea. But many world leaders said the harsh words were aggravating tensions — not easing them.

“I think escalating the rhetoric is the wrong answer,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the Associated Press at the time.

What’s next?

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was briefed on the launch Thursday evening.

South Korea has called an emergency meeting of its security council, the Guardian reported.

The launch comes as the U.N. General Assembly prepares to meet next week for its annual summit in New York, where the group will discuss, among other issues, how to deal with the growing threats from Pyongyang.

