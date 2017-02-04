Photos: From Indonesia to Colorado, protests continue on travel ban, Trump

Protesters rally near the Eiffel Tower to demonstrate against US President Donald Trump’s immigration order in Paris, France, February 4, 2017. Photo by Mal Langsdon/Reuters
People protesting President Donald Trump hit the streets on Saturday for a third weekend in a row in the U.S. Capitol, overseas and as far away as Indonesia, which has the world’s largest Muslim population.
The rallies come after a federal court order blocked Trump’s ban on all refugees as well as travelers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Trump called the judge’s ruling “ridiculous” on Saturday, citing issues of national security.
People march to voice their disapproval of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies downtown Boulder, Colorado, U.S. February 4, 2017. Photo by Rick Wilking/Reuters
In London, demonstrators called on Prime Minister Theresa May to rescind an invitation for Trump to visit Britain this summer.
Demonstrators hold placards outside Downing Street during a march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, in London, Britain, February 4, 2017. Photo by Neil Hall/Reuters
A demonstrator holds a placard during a march against U.S. President Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, in London, Britain, February 4, 2017. Photo by Neil Hall/Reuters
Hundreds of protesters also Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate, where a wall once separated east and west Germany.
Protesters attend a rally against U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies outside the U.S. embassy in Berlin, Germany February 4, 2017. Photo by Pawel Kopczynski/Reuters
And there were demonstrations in Manila, Philippines; Jakarta, Indonesia and at the base of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Filipino activists burn a portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump during a protest against U.S. immigration policies outside the U.S. embassy in metro Manila, Philippines February 4, 2017. Photo By Romeo Ranoco/Reuters
Filipino activists hold banner and placards while marching towards the U.S. embassy during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, in metro Manila February 4, 2017. Photo by Romeo Ranoco/Reuters
Activist hold placards as they protest against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent policies, outside the U.S. embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 4, 2017.Photo by Darren Whiteside/Reuters
Protesters rally near the Eiffel Tower to demonstrate against US President Donald Trump’s immigration order in Paris, France, February 4, 2017. Photo by Mal Langsdo/Reuters