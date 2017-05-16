WATCH LIVE: Former Ambassador Susan Rice speaks at 2017 CAP Ideas Conference

Former Ambassador Susan Rice is scheduled to speak Tuesday at the 2017 CAP Ideas Conference.

Rice is scheduled to begin speaking around 10:20 a.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

The conference, hosted by the liberal Center for American Progress, focuses on how to move forward from the 2016 election, and is also expected to offer a preview of those considering a 2020 run.

The Dems’ next nominee for president might be speaking at this conference

Rice’s remarks to the conference come the day after the Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump may have shared highly-classified intelligence with Russian officials last week in the White House. Rice was caught up in the Trump-Russia controversy earlier this year, when several news organizations reported that she asked U.S. intelligence agencies last year to “unmask” the identity of individuals who communicated with Russian officials.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.