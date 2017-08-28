WATCH LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott gives update on Hurricane Harvey

RELATED CONTENT

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, will give an update Monday afternoon on Hurricane Harvey’s impact on the state.

Abbott is expected to speak around 2 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the storm has affected about 6.8 million people, about a quarter of the population of Texas.

So far, Hurricane Harvey has dumped 20 inches of rain across Houston, with more expected in the coming days, city officials said this morning.

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.