What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

WATCH: Fauci testifies

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

WATCH: Fauci, CDC director testify in Senate hearing on how to safely return to work and school
By —

Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Broadway shutdown extended until at least Labor Day

Arts

NEW YORK (AP) — The shutdown on Broadway has been extended again — until at least early September.

Although an exact date for performances to resume has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Sept. 6.

“While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theater — behind the curtain and in front of it — before shows can return,” said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, which represents producers.

WATCH: ‘The grief is so unbearable’: Virus takes toll on Navajo

Broadway theaters abruptly closed on March 12, knocking out all shows — including 16 that were still scheduled to open — and postponing indefinitely the Tony Award schedule. Producers, citing health and city authorities, previously extended the shutdown to June 7.

Broadway grossed $1.8 billion last season and attracted a record 15 million people. Producers and labor unions are discussing ways theaters can reopen safely.

By —

Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 12 WATCH LIVE: Pelosi unveils $3 trillion coronavirus aid package

  2. Read May 11 WATCH: Fauci, CDC director testify in Senate hearing on how to safely return to work and school

  3. Read May 12 WATCH: Fauci warns U.S. must not be ‘cavalier’ in assuming children immune to virus

  4. Read May 12 WATCH LIVE: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds White House briefing

  5. Read May 12 ‘The grief is so unbearable’: Virus takes toll on Navajo

Pandemic means Americans with disabilities aren’t getting the services they need

Health May 11

The Latest