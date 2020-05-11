Pandemic means Americans with disabilities aren’t getting the services they need

Judy Woodruff:

For more than 60 million Americans with disabilities, the rapid spread of COVID-19 is particularly dangerous.

Many live in long-term care facilities, which are at greater risk for coronavirus deaths. These Americans also are two times as likely to live in poverty as someone without a disability.

But, so far, legislation has fallen short for helping them.

Stephanie Sy has a closer look at all of this.

And we begin by hearing some voices of those affected by this.