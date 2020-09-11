Discussion questions for ‘Beaten Down, Worked Up’

Our September 2020 pick for the PBS NewsHour-New York Times book club is Steven Greenhouse’s “Beaten Down, Worked Up.” Become a member of the Now Read This book club by joining our Facebook group, or by signing up to our newsletter. Learn more about the book club here.

Below are questions to help guide your discussions as you read the book over the next month. You can also submit your own questions for Steven Greenhouse on our Google form. Greenhouse will answer reader questions about “Beaten Down, Worked Up” on the PBS NewsHour at the end of the month.

WARNING: Spoiler alert on questions further down