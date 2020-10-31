Obituary: Oscar-winning actor Sean Connery dies at 90

Sean Connery, the Scottish actor best known for playing the smooth-talking character, James Bond, has died.

Born in 1930 in Edinburgh, Scotland, Connery went on to work a series of jobs including a coffin polisher, a milkman, and a bodybuilder before landing his breakout acting role as an international spy.

He lit the silver screen for more than four decades starring in seven James Bond movies and in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

In 1987 he won an Academy Award for his portrayal of a Chicago cop in the film “The Untouchables.” And in recognition for his contributions to the arts, he was knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in 2000.

Connery’s son said his father died peacefully in his home in the Bahamas. Sean Connery was 90 years old.