Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Connie Kargbo
By —

Connie Kargbo

By —

Lisa Overton

Poet uses runaway slave ads to tell a story of resistance

Arts

St. Mary’s College of Maryland unveiled a new memorial this month honoring the lives of enslaved people of southern Maryland, including some who lived on the very land their campus is on. The memorial tells the story of “resilience, persistence, and creative problem-solving that defined the lives” of the enslaved people that lived there between 1750 and 1815, and asks: How can higher education institutions atone for their legacy of slavery?

Seattle-based poet and educator Quenton Baker contributed poetry to the memorial, including the following poem, which uses old ads for runaway slaves to tell the story of resistance.

By Quenton Baker:

not hewn from the whip
not made by the lash
come BAPTIST
come LYDIA
come MOLL CROCK
come GEOFFRY
slave falls intolerable against you
you living temples
you gilded wards
come STEPHEN JOHNSON
come WILL NORRIS
come BAR
come NAT
this day and every day belongs to your longing
to your shortened years
your worn joints
your smooth black laugh toward peril

Connie Kargbo
By —

Connie Kargbo

Connie Kargbo has been working in the media field since 2007 producing content for television, radio, and the web. As a field producer at PBS NewsHour Weekend, she is involved in all aspects of the news production process from pitching story ideas to organizing field shoots to scripting feature pieces. Before joining the weekend edition of PBS Newshour, Connie was a Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand where she trained Thai English teachers.

By —

Lisa Overton

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 27 Here’s how it feels when COVID-19 symptoms last for months

  2. Read Nov 24 How the Cherokee Nation has curtailed the pandemic

  3. Watch Nov 27 Capehart and Abernathy on why Trump is still casting doubts on the election

  4. Watch Jul 29 McConnell: Some Republicans think ‘we have already done enough’ pandemic aid

  5. Watch Nov 28 Mistakes, victories in one hospital during COVID-19

The Latest