Poet uses runaway slave ads to tell a story of resistance

St. Mary’s College of Maryland unveiled a new memorial this month honoring the lives of enslaved people of southern Maryland, including some who lived on the very land their campus is on. The memorial tells the story of “resilience, persistence, and creative problem-solving that defined the lives” of the enslaved people that lived there between 1750 and 1815, and asks: How can higher education institutions atone for their legacy of slavery?

Seattle-based poet and educator Quenton Baker contributed poetry to the memorial, including the following poem, which uses old ads for runaway slaves to tell the story of resistance.

By Quenton Baker:

not hewn from the whip

not made by the lash

come BAPTIST

come LYDIA

come MOLL CROCK

come GEOFFRY

slave falls intolerable against you

you living temples

you gilded wards

come STEPHEN JOHNSON

come WILL NORRIS

come BAR

come NAT

this day and every day belongs to your longing

to your shortened years

your worn joints

your smooth black laugh toward peril