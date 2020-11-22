A Maryland college honors the lives of enslaved people

Hari Sreenivasan:

Yesterday, St. Mary's College in Maryland held a virtual commemoration unveiling a unique memorial recognizing its role in the history of slavery, entitled "From Absence to Presence: the Commemorative to Enslaved Peoples of Southern Maryland."

The college is the latest of several institutions to confront and reconcile with a legacy of slavery. The unveiling at St. Mary's capped a yearslong journey that began with an archaeological discovery on the campus grounds.

NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano has more.