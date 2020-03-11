What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Trump Addresses Nation

Watch

Follow our journalists

@judywoodruff

@yamiche

@lisadnews

Learn more

Watch Live Subscribe Read More
By —

Jake Coyle, Associated Press

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Arts

NEW YORK (AP) — Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” Hanks said.

The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” added Hanks.

Hanks, who also posted his message on social media, signed off saying: “Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks and Wilson, 63, were married in 1988.

By —

Jake Coyle, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 11 WATCH LIVE: Trump addresses nation after novel coronavirus deemed pandemic

  2. Read Mar 11 Trump announces U.S. suspending all travel from Europe to combat virus

  3. Watch Mar 11 What WHO doctor says Americans should do in face of COVID-19 pandemic

  4. Read Mar 11 WATCH: WHO declares that COVID-19 crisis is now a pandemic

  5. Read Mar 11 WATCH: ‘Things will get worse’ in COVID-19 outbreak, Fauci testifies

How Tom Hanks and Matthew Rhys got into character for Mister Rogers movie

Arts Nov 22

The Latest