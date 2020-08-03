What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: A production line employee works at the AMES Companies shovel manufacturing factory in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, on June 29, 2017. Photo by Tim Aeppel/Reuters
By —

Martin Crutsinger, Associated Press

U.S. manufacturing shows further improvement in July

Economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. manufacturing improved again in July with a key gauge of activity rising for a second straight month.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 54.2 last month, up from a June reading of 52.6. Any reading above 50 signas that U.S. manufacturing is expanding.

The June increase had put the index back in expansion territory after it dipped below 50 in March, indicating a recession in manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy.

