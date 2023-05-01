WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris deliver remarks for National Small Business Week

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
President Joe Biden is hosting small business award winners from all over the country on Monday to highlight their contributions to the broader U.S. economy, according to a press release from the White House.
Watch the event live in the player above beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.
The move is aimed at highlighting how the policies of the Biden-Harris administration have supported small businesses.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
