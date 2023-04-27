What the latest GDP report says about the strength of the U.S. economy

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Paul Solman
Ryan Connelly Holmes
The newest GDP data suggests the U.S. Economy is slowing down. Consumers are still spending and companies are still hiring and investing, but it’s not at the same pace as last year. At the same time, the economy continues to defy predictions of an imminent recession. Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports on what the numbers tell us and how that squares with how Americans feel about it all.
Paul Solman has been a business, economics and occasional art correspondent for the PBS NewsHour since 1985.
