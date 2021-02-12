WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris discuss American Rescue Plan with governors and mayors

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to meet with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors to talk about economic recovery under the American Rescue Plan.

Watch the discussion stream live in the video player above at 11:15 a.m. ET.

Amid the pandemic-fueled economic recession, millions of Americans remain out of work. Biden put forth a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan as an immediate response to the pandemic but faces a tough battle getting it passed on Capitol HIll.

Democrats have only narrow House and Senate majorities.

Republican opposition to the plan could be unanimous, Democrats will have to balance party moderates who worry about a package going too far and progressives eager to push Biden as far leftward as they can.

In one potential battleground within the party, the Ways and Means Democrats proposed limiting the full $1,400 relief payments to individuals making $75,000 or less, and phasing them out until they end completely at $100,000.

Couples who make up to $150,000 would be entitled to $2,800 relief payments, which would gradually diminish and fully disappear for those earning $200,000.

The income levels at which people qualify for the direct payments has caused rifts among Democrats, with moderates arguing that relief should be more narrowly targeted to people most in need. Biden has said he will not allow the per-person payments to fall below $1,400 but has indicated flexibility on the income thresholds.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 460,000 Americans while the economy has lost 10 million jobs since the crisis began last year.

