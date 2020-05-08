#GivingTuesday

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
Justin Stabley

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Pence holds a roundtable in Iowa on agriculture during COVID-19

Economy

Pence is expected to hold a roundtable in Iowa on the agriculture industry during the coronavirus pandemic on May 8.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An aide to Vice President Mike Pence has the coronavirus, marking the second person in the White House complex known to test positive this week.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday confirmed the latest positive testing. She insisted the White House continues to operate safely despite two cases cropping up in two days.

Justin Stabley

Associated Press

