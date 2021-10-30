Critical infrastructure is vulnerable to flooding from climate change—why it’s not just coastal cities at risk

Matthew Eby:

So our company is a nonprofit that's been working at this for about five years now, so we started by building the flood model itself and understanding where is risk across the country. And we did that in a peer-reviewed open-source manner so that all the scientists could contribute with us to actually get to that level of understanding. We adjusted it into the future based on the climate change scenarios from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

And then lastly, what we've been able to do now is take all of the different types of buildings across the country and look at them individually. So those are residential properties, commercial properties, segments of roads. When you think of flood risk, you don't necessarily think of roads. But when you think of trying to get out of an area, when there is an emergency or where you're actually driving in and out of a community each year, each day, you know, those are places that have a lot of risk as well. And then the last two dimensions we looked at were social infrastructure and critical infrastructure. And so across those five dimensions, now we're able to pull all of this data together and tell a story for each individual community to understand what risk looks like today and how it will change across those dimensions.