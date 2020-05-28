What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Small business leaders speak about surviving the COVID-19 crisis

Economy

The House Small Business Committee will hold a forum May 28 to hear about how small businesses have adjusted their models in response to the economic downturn spurred by the COVID-19 crisis.

The forum ie expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

The forum will focus on how small businesses have utilized counseling and training provided by local Small Business Development Centers in order to pivot and survive amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will also address how these centers can help small businesses to reopen.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 27 Dr. Fauci on the ‘terrible hit’ of 100,000 deaths and being realistic about the fall

  2. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  3. Read May 28 WATCH: Minneapolis police give update on George Floyd death investigation

  4. Read May 26 What we know about George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody

  5. Watch May 27 ‘A knee on the neck of black America’: the symbolism of George Floyd’s death

The Latest