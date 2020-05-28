WATCH LIVE: Small business leaders speak about surviving the COVID-19 crisis

The House Small Business Committee will hold a forum May 28 to hear about how small businesses have adjusted their models in response to the economic downturn spurred by the COVID-19 crisis.

The forum ie expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

The forum will focus on how small businesses have utilized counseling and training provided by local Small Business Development Centers in order to pivot and survive amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. It will also address how these centers can help small businesses to reopen.