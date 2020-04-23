WATCH LIVE: Small businesses testify about COVID-19 response, recovery

Small business owners will testify before the House of Representatives April 23 about the government’s response and recovery efforts around the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The hearing is expected to begin at 11 am ET. Watch live in the player above.

Lawmakers in the House are expected to vote on an additional $500 billion in coronavirus aid for Americans affected by the recent economic downturn. This includes an additional $335 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans to help small businesses keep their workers employed for eight weeks amid widespread closures and stay-at-home orders. The program ran out of money within 13 days of the coronavirus relief’s bill initial passage. The new aid package also includes another $60 billion for small business disaster loans.