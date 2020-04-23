What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Small businesses testify about COVID-19 response, recovery

Politics

Small business owners will testify before the House of Representatives April 23 about the government’s response and recovery efforts around the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The hearing is expected to begin at 11 am ET. Watch live in the player above.

Lawmakers in the House are expected to vote on an additional $500 billion in coronavirus aid for Americans affected by the recent economic downturn. This includes an additional $335 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans to help small businesses keep their workers employed for eight weeks amid widespread closures and stay-at-home orders. The program ran out of money within 13 days of the coronavirus relief’s bill initial passage. The new aid package also includes another $60 billion for small business disaster loans.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 22 Why was a top federal vaccine expert forced out of his job?

  2. Watch Apr 21 What the world looks like when humans stay home

  3. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  4. Read Apr 22 Why Jane Goodall says human disregard for nature led to the coronavirus pandemic

  5. Watch Apr 20 Why getting the U.S. back to normal in the next couple months is a ‘fantasy’

The Latest