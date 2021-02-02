WATCH: Senate Majority Leader Schumer holds press conference

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Senate Democrats on a private call Tuesday that a Republican alternative to his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan is insufficient as he urged lawmakers to boldly and swiftly confront the coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis.

Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen joined senators for the virtual meeting, both declaring the Republicans’ $618 billion offer was too small. The president urged the senators not to forget middle class families — nurses and pipefitters, for example — who are earning incomes but still struggling.

Democrats are moving head with procedural votes Tuesday in the Senate to launch a process that would fast-track Biden’s bill over GOP opposition by a March deadline.

“We are not going to dilute, dither or delay,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “The needs of the American people are just too great.”

The swift action from Democrats on Capitol Hill underscores the urgency of the pandemic response and economic aid, Biden’s top legislative priority, even as talks are progressing privately between Republicans and the White House, as well as with centrist Democrats, on potential adjustments to the package to win over broader bipartisan support.