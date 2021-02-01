WATCH LIVE: Psaki holds White House press briefing

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a press briefing Monday amid discussions about additional COVID-19 relief funding.

The press conference is expected to stated at 12:30 p.m. EST. Watch in the video player above.

President Joe Biden is set to meet Monday with a group of 10 Republican senators who’ve proposed $618 billion in coronavirus aid, about a third of what he’s seeking. The Republicans propose slimmer benefits, including $1,000 in direct payments to individuals earning up to $40,000 a year, or $80,000 for couples.

Psaki says Biden has spoken with the leader of the group, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. The White House invitation came hours after the lawmakers sent Biden a letter urging him to negotiate rather than try to ram through his $1.9 trillion package solely on Democratic votes. Congressional Democrats are poised to move ahead without Republican support.