COVID-19 & The Classroom: Parents share their struggles and plans as schools reopen

Education

Even as schools strategize reopening, parents don’t know what the upcoming  school year might look like. Some are struggling with balancing work with parenting while others are trying to cope with schools shifting from a hybrid structure to remote learning. Parents in Virginia, New Mexico and California weigh in on how they are preparing their children and themselves.

‘Been a waiting game’: New Mexico mom shares her struggles

‘I am wearing these multiple hats’: A working mom on the challenges of remote learning

‘We needed help’: How this mom formed a pod with other families to help with distance learning

 

 

