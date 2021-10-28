WATCH LIVE: How social media platforms impact kid and teen mental health

Recent documents known as the “Facebook Papers” revealed how the company, now called Meta, ignored data that suggests their practices negatively impact the mental health of children and teens using their platforms.

“Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy,” said Frances Haugen, a former employee who released the documents, during a congressional hearing.

Facebook isn’t the only company under scrutiny for this issue. TikTok and YouTube have also come under fire for ignoring their platforms’ negative impacts on kids and teen’s mental health. As the health and welfare of children on the platforms was being discussed before lawmakers this month, there was repeated mention of the role parents and caregivers play in keeping their children safe while engaging with the apps.

WATCH: Kids’ mental health, safety in the spotlight as social media execs face Congress

What responsibility are the companies taking to remedy these concerns and what do parents and caregivers need to know about how the use of these platforms may impact young children and teens?

Washington Post technology reporter Heather Kelly and Hartford HealthCare child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Paul Weigle join PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis on Friday, Oct. 29 to answer viewer questions on what this means for our understanding of social media and its effects on kids.

The event is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET. Watch the live conversation in the player above.