#GivingTuesday

Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
on #GivingTuesdayNow

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
By —

Associated Press

3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

Health

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children have now died in New York state from a possible complication from the coronavirus involving swollen blood vessels and heart problems, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

At least 73 children in New York have been diagnosed with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory condition in children — and toxic shock syndrome. Most of them are toddlers and elementary-age children.

Cuomo announced two more deaths a day after discussing the death of a 5-year-old boy Thursday at a New York City hospital. He did not give information about where the two other children died, or provide their ages. There is no proof that the virus causes the mysterious syndrome.

Cuomo said the children had tested positive for COVID-19 or the antibodies but did not show the common symptoms of the virus when they were hospitalized.

“This is the last thing that we need at this time, with all that is going on, with all the anxiety we have, now for parents to have to worry about whether or not their youngster was infected,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing.

New York is helping develop national criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome at the request of the Centers for Disease Control, Cuomo said.

Children elsewhere in the U.S. have also been hospitalized with the condition, which was also seen in Europe.

At least 3,000 U.S. children are diagnosed with Kawasaki disease each year. It is most common in children younger than 6 and in boys.

Symptoms include prolonged fever, severe abdominal pain and trouble breathing.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 08 Shields and Brooks on DOJ’s Flynn reversal, Trump’s pandemic response

  2. Read May 09 3 NY children die from syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19

  3. Read May 08 AP report: Top White House officials buried CDC report, emails show

  4. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  5. Read May 09 New outbreaks in Germany, SKorea underline risk of easing up

The Latest