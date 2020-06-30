What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Alabama governor gives coronavirus update as cases grow

Health

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey held a news conference June 30 on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the player above.

States that President Donald Trump won in the 2016 election account for about 75% of the new cases, a trend that has accelerated since the end of May. Counties that voted for Trump in 2016 have seen cases and deaths rising.

The virus’s spread into red America could scramble partisan divisions over the disease. In the first phase, the virus was an undeniable reality for many Democrats, and it largely fell to Democratic governors and mayors to issue the strictest stay-at-home orders that helped slow the economy to a crawl.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 30 Leading Republicans, with the exception of Trump, now support mask-wearing

  2. Watch Jun 30 Pelosi says ‘Grim Reaper’ McConnell delaying lifesaving pandemic aid

  3. Read Jun 30 WATCH: Fauci says U.S. could reach 100,000 new cases a day

  4. Read Aug 22 How Trump talks about race

  5. Read Jun 10 Making people aware of their implicit biases doesn’t usually change minds. But here’s what does work

The Latest