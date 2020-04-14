What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Ask us your questions about the coronavirus pandemic

Health

Do you have a question about the coronavirus pandemic? Now is your chance to ask the experts.

For the next several weeks, our staff at the PBS NewsHour is collecting your questions about everything related to the pandemic — anything from health, finances, to the U.S. response. We’ll then ask a professional in that field to answer some of your questions on the show.

If you have a question you’d like answered, fill out the questionnaire below. Your responses will be shared with the staff at the PBS NewsHour, and we may use them on the broadcast, and our online and social media platforms. A producer or reporter from our team may contact you to follow up.

If you have any questions about this form, please leave a comment on this page or reach out to the NewsHour on Twitter.

Dan Cooney
By —

Dan Cooney

Dan is the PBS NewsHour's Social Media Editor/Producer.

@IAmDanCooney

